Surreal Folklore Adventure Blacktail Receives Winter Release Window

A lot of notable indie games have used folklore from around the world as inspirations in one way or another, but with Blacktail, the new game from Focus Entertainment and developers The Parasight, we get to see one of the most notable figures of Slavic folklore in a starring role. That would be Baba Yaga, with a bit of an origin story that reveals how the legends of this ambiguous figure came to be. And at Gamescom Opening Night Live, we received a new trailer for the game that showcased even more of their journey and revealed the game’s release window, which you can naturally view below.

Dubbed “A Witch’s Fate,” the new clip showed off some of the surreal world that players will be exploring in this first-person action-adventure game, stepping into the shoes of a teenage girl named Yaga. Accused of witchcraft and expelled from their settlement, Yaga suddenly finds themselves confronted by their past…quite literally, as those memories return as bizarre spirits. So armed with their archery skills, Yaga has to survive in the wild, learn new abilities along the way, uncover their past, and ultimately decide whether they’ll be heading down the path of good or evil…thus leaving it up to the player to help choose what becomes of the Baba Yaga. Blacktail is due out this Winter for PC, XSX, and PS5, and should be one for fans of unique fantasy to check out.