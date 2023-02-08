Swing Through Neomuna like Spider-Man with Strand in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie has dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall focusing on the new Darkness subclass, Strand.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches later this year with a new campaign, explorable area, and weapons. On top of all that, it also adds a new subclass, Strand. The latest Darkness subclass, Strand involves plucking at the threads of reality to create a wide array of visually exciting attacks. Probably what’s most unique about the subclass is it’s mobility options allow Guardians to swing around the city, making navigating Neomuna a piece of cake.

Of course, each Guardian class utilizes Strand in a different way:

Warlock Broodweavers get Needlestorm – Warlocks fire Strand missiles at enemies that then turn into Threadlings upon detonation.

Titan Berserkers get Blade Fury – Titans weave Strand into arm blades that slash and launch projectiles capable of suspending enemies.

Hunter Threadrunners get Silkstrike – Hunters get a rope dart that can direct strike enemies as well as deliver an area-of-effect attack.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.