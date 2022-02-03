Switch is Now Officially Nintendo’s Best-Selling Console of All Time

It’s official. Just a month shy of the 5th anniversary of its worldwide release back on March 3 of 2017, the Nintendo Switch has not only passed the 100 million mark in so far as units sold, but it has finally dethroned the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling home console. Having climbed the ranks over the years, easily surpassing the likes of the Wii U and N64, to then overtake the likes of the SNES and the original NES. Only the Nintendo DS’ roughly 154 million and [combined] Game Boy’s 118 million can beat the Switch’s, as of December 31 of last year, grand total of 103.54 million. A figure that is now spread across three separate models; the Switch’s latest iteration, its OLED Model, releasing in October of last year and so far having sold just shy of four million units alone.

Further afield, it means the Switch is now the third best-selling home console, behind only Sony’s PS4 at 116.9 million and PS2’s roughly 155 million. This news comes despite the continuing global semiconductor shortage, which has impacted hardware production for a multitude of companies. One of which is none other than Sony whose own problems with chip shortages impacted their own reported earnings released yesterday. As a result, Nintendo has reduced its financial forecast for the next fiscal year.