Switch Version of Evil Dead: The Game Cancelled as Saber Confirms End of Major Updates

Much like the video game adaptations of Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds before it, Evil Dead: The Game attempted to latch onto the growing trend of asymmetrical multiplayer horror games, with one player controlling a powerful monster while the remaining players try to avoid it or take it down.

First announced back at the Game Awards 2020, Evil Dead: The Game ultimately launched in May of last year with multiple survivor and demon classes to choose from along with much of the original film cast returning to reprise their roles including Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. Despite releasing to mixed reviews, the licensed game received a substantial amount of post-launch support from developer Saber Interactive. An Army of Darkness themed update was released in July with a Castle Kandar map and new outfits from the third film, and two new characters from the 2013 film were added in September alongside a new demon class. The premium Immortal Power DLC bundle was made available in February alongside the game’s newest mode, Splatter Royale, a forty player winner-takes-all battle where survivors and demons alike faced one another to try to achieve gory glory. Finally, the multiplayer title received a Game of the Year edition alongside its Steam launch this past April, which included all post-launch DLC along with the latest “Who’s Your Daddy” pack which added Brock Williams and Baal as playable characters in addition to new outfits.

Despite this steady flow of free and premium updates for the game for its first year of release, the past few months have been relatively quiet, leaving fans to wonder what comes next for Evil Dead: The Game aside from the previously announced Switch port. Unfortunately, Saber Interactive released a statement today confirming that they are no longer creating new content for the title and that the Switch version of the game will not be finished. The developer went on to thank its loyal community and stated that the servers would remain online for the foreseeable future. The full statement reads as follows:

“To the Evil Dead: The Game community, Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game. We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise. On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support.”

For more on Evil Dead: The Game, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.