Sword Art Online Last Recollection Comes to Consoles, PC in October

Bandai Namco announced the release date for Sword Art Online Last Recollection. In celebration of the series’ 10th anniversary, this new title offers an alternate story from the original Sword Art novels and anime. Beloved protagonist Kirito and his friends will experience a new War of Underworld story arc. The title also introduces new characters and features intense actions moments with new battles, evolved high-speed combat and cooperative gameplay for up to four players.

Our heroes will journey to the Underworld, where rising tensions between the Human Realm and Dark Territory is brewing. This conflict threatens to plunge the virtual world of humans and AIs into war. Unbeknownst to our heroes, these developments are the final stages of the “Alicization Project”, a secret experiment carried out by humans in the real world to instigate a war in the virtual world and force the evolution of AI. Sword Art Online Last Recollection will launch on October 6 for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.