Sword Art Online Last Recollection Unveils Story and Battle Trailer

Sword Art Online is returning with another chapter in its epic saga. Kirito and his friends will engage in a fierce battle against the fearsome God of Darkness, Vecta. The trailer shows off Ally Cooperation in colorfully vibrant action gameplay. Our protagonists must race against time as Project Alicization threatens to end the world. This new trailer gives players insight to lore connections and shows off protagonists’ battle styles. The trailer also unveils the power of Last Recollection’s new weapon, the Scythe. The Scythe is used to lower enemy abilities and strengthen allies, but also benefits from the mastery of Sword Skill to help players win battles. Sword Art Online Last Recollection releases on October 6 for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

