Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant to Launch Kickstarter

Sword of the Necromancer is back after just two years since its original launch. With a successful first Kickstarter under their belt, developer Grimorio of Games returns again to the crowd funding scene with Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant. The revamped title is quite different than its predecessor, featuring third-person 3D action with dungeon crawling and city building. Revive enemies once again and make them fight alongside you.

With a completely renewed battle and companion system, travel the continent, restore the Sacred City of Euda to its former glory and vanquish the ominous threat that looms over the world. Players will gather the powers of the Revenants, forgotten heroes of old times and create a little army of dead to defeat the Necromancer once and for all. The new game is being developed using feedback from the original to create a refined Sword of the Necromancer.

Backers of the Kickstarter will be able to obtain the game at a lower price than when it comes out. Exclusive campaign rewards will also be available, including a special surprise. The campaign will also offer limited “Early Bird” pledge tiers at launch. Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant has been announced for all major platforms.