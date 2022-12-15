Synth Riders Gets its 70s Stylings on With Groovin’ Essentials Pack

When VR broke out the big draw was to finally get to walk around in the 3D worlds that had only existed on the screen, and it doesn’t seem likely anyone expected it to go so hard for music/rhythm gaming. All these years later and here we are, though, with some of the best gaming VR has to offer letting people get up and move to the beat. There are a good number of games tackling the notes in a number of ways, and one of the best and longest running is Synth Riders. The notes stream towards you and you bop them out the way with your hands, maybe not quite so flashy as playing with light sabers but more than making up the difference with excellent charts and a deep variety of musical genres to play with. Synth Riders has had regular DLC releases over the years, everything from the recent League of Legends music to Muse, Lindsey Stirling, themed packs like Electro Swing, and now the latest being the Groovin’ Essentials pack.

Groovin’ Essentials is a selection of five songs, each available individually, with a cool 70s vibe. Two are from Bruno Mars, 24K Magic and Runaway Baby, one from the Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak group Silk Sonic, Skate, and the last two are by Starcadian, Manuals and Supersymmetry. The five tunes may require an individual purchase but the new stage, Liquid Disco, is available for everyone as part of the main game, so even without spending a penny you can revel in a little 70s cheese dancing across infinity mirror-light floors. Of particular note is the song Manuals, which comes with a unique difficulty mode designed by Bruno Mars’ choreographer Phil Tayag to get the player moving like the singer. However you choose to move to the music it’s going to be groovy beats kicking it back to a fifty-year-old sound. We get older but the musical styles remain timeless.