System Shock Remake Now Set for May 30 PC Release

Prime Matter and Nightdive Studios have, at last, announced the final release date for the remade System Shock on PC. Fans and newcomers alike will finally be able to travel to a fully modernized Citadel Station on May 30. Fans looking forward to playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can still rest assured that their chance is coming, but there is still no release window for any of those platforms.

As a quick refresher, this is a remake of the original System Shock from 1994 that’s meant to maintain the spirit of that game while making it more playable for modern audiences. In addition to improved visuals, this new System Shock will feature updated controls, a better interface, new enemies, quality of life changes, a new hacking system, new sounds and new music.

There’s a demo available on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store now, so those who enjoy games like Prey and Atomic Heart would do well to give it a try.