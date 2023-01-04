System Shock Remake Receives March Release Window

Well, it’s been a hefty six-and-a-half year journey ever since its Kickstarter campaign, but Nightdive Studios’ anticipated remake of the classic 1994 FPS game System Shock seems to finally be reaching the finish like, according to the team’s latest update over on their Kickstarter page. Indeed, one look at the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store confirms that Nightdive have announced a new March release window for the game, meaning that audiences can finally be reintroduced to the terror of SHODAN in just a few months from now.

The new update also features a quick look at some new bits of polish being added to the game, such as new enemy variants, weapon effects, detailed dismemberment animations, and more. And while Nightdive is also aware of the numerous delays due to the increasing scope of things and previous tentative launch windows, and nothing is truly set in stone, publisher Prime Matter has apparently helped out out quite a bit, and now it looks like a March release is finally in the cards for System Shock’s remake. Of course, if you can’t wait until then, you can always check out the game’s demo on Steam.