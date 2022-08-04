Tactics Ogre: Reborn Officially Announced

After months of rumors and speculation Square Enix has officially announced a remake of the 1995 Super Famicom Tactics Ogre. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature improved graphics and sound with fully voice cutscenes along with some quality of life improvements such as a quicker pace of battle, autosave and revamped UI and controls. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available in digital and physical formats for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch and digital for PC via Steam. The game will launch on November 11 for console and November 12 for PC. The Standard Edition will cost $49.99 and a digital Premium Edition will be available for PC and PlayStation consoles for $59.99.