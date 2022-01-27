Taiko no Tatsujin Arrives on Xbox and PC

Taiko no Tatsujin is a long-running rhythm game series but today marks the first time a Taiko no Tatsujin game has been available on an Xbox platform. This is quite the shock, but a welcome one for rhythm game fans.

This version of the game offers over seventy songs. Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master specifically is playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and also supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Excitingly the debut is also included on Xbox Game Pass if you’re a subscriber of that service. The only thing we don’t have right now is any announcement of a taiko drum peripheral for PC or Xbox.