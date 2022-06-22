Taiko no Tatsujin – Rhythm Festival Arrives This September

Taiko no Tatsujin will be making its triumphant return to Switch in just a few months. This taiko rhythm title’s newest release, Taiko no Tatsujin – Rhythm Festival, releases on September 23rd.

This release brings with it additions – such as the taiko drum controller which previously has not been made available for sale officially in the US. It’s available for a $69.99 pre-order over at the Bandai Namco store.

Those who want all the Taiko no Tatsujin songs will be able to subscribe to the Taiko Music Pass. It will provide access to over 500 songs.