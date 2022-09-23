Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Available Digitally on Switch

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is the latest release in the long-running taiko drumming series. While much of the game remains similar to what fans already know and love, there is a big change in regards to the music.

This release offers a “Taiko Music Pass” that provides access to many more songs over the 76 included songs. This will unlock access to 500 more songs but of course is a subscription.

The digital version of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival available on the Switch eShop in two formats. The base game is $49.99 while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $54.99 includes 90 day access to the Taiko Music Pass.