Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master Adds Two New Music Packs

Xbox fans who also enjoy a good rhythm game were thrilled to have gotten the recent Taiko no Tatsujin title, and with it like many before comes along the various extra DLC to add more beats to drum along with. The first two DLC packs include a handful of songs from the iconic Ghibli library and a nice variety of other video game music to enjoy.

The Ghibli pack includes the My Neighbor Totoro ending theme, A Town With an Ocena View from Kiki’s Delivery Service and Merry-Go-Round of Life from Howl’s Moving Castle.

On the video game side of things we get Heat Haze Shadow 2 from Tekken 7, No Way Back from God Eater, In the Zone from Ace Combat X2 Join Assault, Eat’em up! From R4 -Ridge Racer Type4- and finally Brave Sword, Braver Soul from Soulcalibur II.

Both of these sets are available for individual purchase or available through the Beat Pass Vol. 1 season pass as well.