Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Brings its Dark Fantasy to Steam Early Access

From publisher Awaken Realms and developer Questline comes an addition to the Tainted Grail series that promises a dark reimagination of Arthurian legends. Bringing a new spin to the franchise’s game mechanics, Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon brings an open world RPG adventure to players. Where Tainted Grail: Conquest brought story-driven deck-building to players, The Fall of Avalon takes inspiration from titles like Elder Scrolls and Dark Messiah to offer a world stuck in everlasting Autumn where players are asked to make meaningful choices in branching storylines.

King Arthur is long dead and all the myths and legends are falling. Humans living in Avalon are desperately trying to find new ways of life and things to believe in. The plague of the Red Death and the spreading Wyrdness are not helping. The realm is slowly but surely sinking into chaos as we find ourselves imprisoned in a damp underground cell. Our story starts steeped in anonymity, but who knows — we might be the one who brings about change to the land of everlasting Autumn. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is currently available for PC on Steam Early Access.

Step into the land of Avalon below with the Early Access launch trailer: