Takashi Doscher to Write the Screenplay for Ghost of Tsushima’s Film Adaptation

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have found their screenwriter for the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima took 15-20 hours to tell it’s emotionally deep story when it launched in 2020 on PS4. Now, it’ll be up to screenwriter Takashi Doscher to make it work in a film context. As reported by Deadline, the Only and Still screenwriter has been chosen to tackle the upcoming adaptation. As reported in March 2021, John Wick director Chad Stahelski is attached to direct the film.

Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, a young samurai helping to repel the Mongol invasion of Tsushima. To defeat the Mongols and save his home, Sakai must challenge the traditions that hold back his peers and fully become the Ghost. The game first launched July 2020 on PS4, and then remastered in the form of a Director’s Cut a year later for PS5. The game has sold over 8 million copies since its initial release.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions second major film project. Their first, Uncharted, hit the silver screen back in February. Despite a negative critical reception, the film has grossed $383 million at the worldwide box office. We’ll have to wait and see if Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions can pull off another financially successful project with Ghost of Tsushima.