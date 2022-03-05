Take a Look at the Patch Notes for the Overcooked! All You Can Eat Update

Fans of any fairly beloved title like Overcooked are always happy to see when issues get addressed and fixed, and that’s the case for Overcooked! All You Can Eat which just received an update today that fixes some overarching issues. Aside from bug fixes which are always important, there were improvements made to stability and online connections for those playing with friends all around the world. In particular there were specific bug fixes seen on Xbox and Playstation platforms where the title is available, in addition to general fixes across all current platforms All You Can Eat can be purchased on.

Those wanting to dive back into Overcooked! All You Can Eat should download the update that’s available now and for more patch details check right here.