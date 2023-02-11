Take a Peek at Nintendo’s Adorable Card Creator

Ever wanted to print out some custom Mario greeting cards but didn’t know where to look? Ponder no longer as Nintendo as fans covered, albeit with some limited options. Those interested in putting together party, gift or even apologetic cards can do so on Nintendo’s own website. Design with a variety of Nintendo characters while adding text, a background and even some little extra details to make it really pop and print it out or just share it online with others in order to share the feeling at hand!

While it’s definitely aimed at young Mario fans even adults might have fun designing some funny cards out of the available options which can be checked out right here.