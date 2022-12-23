Take a Peek at the Upcoming DLC For Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Been wanting more of the casual farming life of Doraemon Story of Seasons? The latest DLC pack has fans covered with the upcoming Life of Insects DLC. This will let players gather up brand new costumes, furniture and more as they continue along their adorable farming adventure. The details on the rest of the DLC isn’t clear as the teasers show us just some little snippits to look forward to, but it seems like a charming addition that fans will be sure to take advantage of. Those who can’t wait only have a short time to do so as the DLC is launching on January 1.

Read our review for Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom right here and check out the official tweet for the upcoming DLC below: