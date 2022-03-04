Take in All of Kirby and the Forgotten Land in Overview Trailer

Yesterday, Nintendo released a demo for their upcoming Kirby game, which marks the first time that the pink puffball will get a proper 3D platforming adventure.

Perhaps that brief playable chunk wasn’t enough to satisfy your curiosity. Fortunately, Nintendo has shared a new overview trailer that covers the story, new mechanics and other features of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which can be seen below. From the unexpected possibilities of Mouthful Mode to the inclusion of co-op and amiibo support, Kirby and the Forgotten Land continues to look promising as it nears its March 25 release date on Switch.