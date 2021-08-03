Take Two Earnings Call Teases New Franchise, Updates GTAV Sales Numbers

Yesterday, Take-Two Interactive held their first quarterly earnings call of the fiscal year, and confirmed some intriguing new details on the present and future of the publisher.

During the earnings call, Take-Two President Karl Slatoff teased that an “exciting new franchise” will be revealed later this month, and is set to launch by April 2022. No additional details were provided on who is working on the new title or what to expect about the game, but we can expect to hear more about the first game in this potential new series in the coming weeks. Additionally, ahead of Grand Theft Auto V’s upcoming release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Take-Two has provided updated numbers on the game’s impressive sales, which has now surpassed over 150 million copies since its launch in September 2013, up an additional ten million since the latest update in February.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more on the latest news from Take Two.