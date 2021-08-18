Tales of Arise Demo Hits Consoles, PC

Tales of ARISE is the latest entry in the long-running Tales series and in an unusual move for the series, it’s getting a demo to enable those new to the series to enjoy it – or for veterans to just try the latest game. With six playable characters, there is a lot of variety to choose from here. You can have a big brute, an agile ranged attack, or a mixture with an all-arounder. Either way, there are teammates to have help out during larger battles and help dole out finishing blows to enemies when needed.

The demo offers up the ability to enjoy a lot of action and some of the non-combat elements too. The cast is given some depth and you’ll get an idea for everyone’s personality with what the demo provides. There is a bit of town exploration, cooking, and world exploration to forage items and crafting materials. Demo users can see just why the franchise has become so beloved over the last 25+ years. Tales of ARISE will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam on September 10.