Tales of Symphonia Vinyl and Cassette Up for Pre-Order

Tales of Symphonia might not have been the first “Tales” game, but it remains a fan favorite to this day. If you’d love to own a physical copy of the soundtrack then Ship to Shore Phone Co. has you covered.

There’s a repress of the 3XLP vinyl available for pre-order right now. There are two versions: One blue color vinyl, and one clear version. Both vinyl variations will set you back $50. Or, if a cassette tape is more your speed, that’s also available. The single cassette is $20.

While pre-orders are open now, the records aren’t expected to ship until May 2022. The tape is expected in Q4 of 2021.