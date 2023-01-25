Tango Gameworks Announces First Non-Horror Game, Hi-Fi Rush, Launches Today

Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and Tango Gameworks today announced a brand new IP, Hi-Fi Rush, which is also launching today.

Long known for their work in the survival horror genre, Tango Gameworks is ready for something new. That something is Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-action game that’s available today on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In Hi-Fi Rush, you play as Chai, a young man who finds a music player fused to his heart as part of an experiment by an evil corporation. Labeled a defect, Chai is targeted for destruction. However, thanks to the music player, Chai can now feel beat of the world, giving him rhythm-focused combat skills. Players must feel the rhythm to chain together attacks and pull off impressive combos. While the game won’t punish players for not being rhythm pros, the more you stay on beat, the flashier and more powerful you are. It’ll all pay off for Chai as he works his way up the corporate ladder and defeating those who wish to destroy him.

Hi-Fi Rush is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is included as part of Xbox Game Pass.