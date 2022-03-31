Tape Starts Rolling for PC, PS4 on April 14

Tape, a new thriller game that plays with time and memory, has just gotten a release date. It’ll be going live for both PC and PlayStation 4 on on April 14. In this journey through the past, players will be following Iria as she struggles to piece together her memories and re-discover the circumstances surrounding her father’s disappearance.

As seen in the trailer above, Iria’s main tool is a very special Super 8 video camera. Using this camera, she can rewind, pause and fast-forward objects through time. Doing so will not only enable to move forward through the jumbled spaces she finds herself in, but also to find the clues she needs to get to the truth behind her extraordinary situation.