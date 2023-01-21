Tchia Kicks Off New Gameplay Video Series With a Look at The Game’s World

Developer Awaceb’s upcoming open-world adventure game Tchia seems to have become one of this year’s most anticipated indie titles, winning many over with what are shaping up to be some incredibly fun and unique traversal mechanics. But if you’re still in the dark a bit about the game or just want learn about it, the team has you covered with a seven-part series showing off Tchia’s gameplay, with the first part below to check out as Game Director Phil Crifo discusses the game’s world, story, and music.

The quick clip gives us a look into the setting of the game’s archipelago, and how it’s inspired by the team’s home of New Caledonia while having its own unique culture, landmarks, and mythology. Similarly, the music also draws from traditional music of the area as well, and we also get a peek at the game’s story, involving our titular character’s dad being kidnapped and thus requiring them to set out on a journey across the islands. It all looks quite impressive, and we haven’t even gotten to the parts where Tchia can move around by transforming into a tire…but that’s something for a later video. Tchia is due out sometime this Spring for PC and PlayStation platforms, and should hopefully play as amazing as it looks.