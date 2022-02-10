Team Xecuter Leader Receives Forty Month Sentence

Don’t mess with Nintendo. For years, Team Xecuter did exactly that by selling software which enabled users to access a custom Switch operating system. While it could be used for totally legal homebrew, the company touted the software’s ability to run pirated Nintendo Switch games.

While Team Xecuter might not have provided the pirated games themselves, they were giving customers an easy gateway to piracy. The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled in the case of Nintendo versus Gary W. Bowser that Bowser must serve forty months.

This is the latest win for Nintendo in a series of prior legal victories against emulation websites which hosted classic Nintendo games.