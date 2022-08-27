Team17 and Black Salt Games Announce Creepy Fishing Adventure Dredge

Publishers Team17 already brought a whopping fifteen games to Gamescom 2022, mostly consisting of prominent upcoming titles. It sounds like an amazing lineup, but the cherry on top is one more game to add to the booth that they had yet to announce: Dredge. Coming from New Zealand-based developers Black Salt Games, dredge is a fishing adventure about a down-on-their-luck fisherman sailing out in order to try and catch what they need to succeed. As seen with the announcement trailer below, though, expect something more of the opposite of other, more cozy indie fishing games…

Setting out from their new home in an archipelago known as The Marrows, our protagonists sets out in their fishing trawler in order to collect rare treasures and equally rare fish (with over 125 to collect here), dropping by new islands and regions in order to run errands, see what stories lie there, learn what different creatures inhabit each area, and more. Unfortunately, as most of us have learned by now, the ocean can be a freakishly scary place, with monstrous denizens of the deep and even more monstrous fog getting in the player’s way. Luckily, new upgrades and abilities can toughen our hero and their boat up, but don’t expect any less of a challenge from an unforgiving sea. Dredge is due on in 2023 for all major platforms, and looks to be a creepier and more unique twist on fishing games.