Team17 U-Turns on Worms NFT Project Following Developer, Community Backlash

Just over 24 hours after they had announced that they too would be getting into the incredibly controversial (to say the least) market of NFTs with the Worms IP, UK-based publisher Team17 has made a dramatic U-turn on the project. In what is an extremely short and to-the-point press release issued earlier today, Team17 confirm they are pulling the plug on the project. “Team17 is today announcing an end to the MetaWorms NFT project,” they state. “We have listened to our teamsters, development partners, and our games’ communities, and the concerns they’ve expressed, and have therefore taken the decision to step back from the NFT space.”

It was only yesterday that Team17 announced plans to collaborate with a company by the name of Reality Gaming Group in the distribution of what the publisher described as “environmentally friendly” computer-generated artwork from the Worms IP. Not long after, it came to light that several staff members inside Team17 had not been told of the project, with some expressing their concerns and disagreements only for the project to be green-lit regardless. The backlash only intensified shortly thereafter when developers/studios having collaborated with the publisher in the past, came out in protest with the publisher’s decision. Aggro Crab, developers of Going Under, issuing arguably the most blunt statement — claiming they will no longer work with the publisher on future projects. Yooka-Laylee studio Playtonic and Overcooked creators Ghost Town Games had also come out against the move.

Team17 are but the latest company to not only get into the controversial economy of NFTs, but also the latest to receive immense backlash on the move, following similar announcements by the likes of Ubisoft and STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World. Other companies like Konami, Square Enix and Sega have as of late also expressed their own desire to get into the interest — the former having already used the 35th anniversary of their beloved Castlevania IP to push for the sale of NFTs.