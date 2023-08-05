Tears of the Kingdom Becomes Second Best-Selling Zelda Game as Switch Console Sales Near 130 Million

This week, Nintendo shared their financial reports for the first quarter of the fiscal year, and it has turned out to be one of the publisher’s most profitable quarters to date driven by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

These statistics will not include the recent release of Pikmin 4, as the first quarter ran from April 1 to June 30, 2023. But to no one’s surprise, the latest Legend of Zelda game has already been setting records for Nintendo, as the open world game managed to sell 18.5 million copies in under two months. With this report alone, Tears of the Kingdom has already become one of the top ten best-selling Switch games to date, placing it ninth above New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, as well as the second best-selling Legend of Zelda game of all time, only behind its predecessor Breath of the Wild, which has currently sold 30.7 million units. The Circana group also recently shared that Tears of the Kingdom is the second best-selling game of the year so far only behind Hogwarts Legacy, but those numbers do not include digital sales from Nintendo, so there’s a chance it could have secured the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Switch console sold an additional 3.91 million units during the latest quarter, bringing the total lifetime sales of the console to 129.53 million units. This was driven in part by the release of the special edition Tears of the Kingdom console, which was launched back in April. After passing the total lifetime sales of the Game Boy, the only Nintendo console that the Switch has left to surpass is the original DS, which currently sits at just over 154 million units. With rumors swirling that Nintendo may be planning to release a Switch successor during next year’s holiday season, time may be running out for the hybrid platform to surpass the dual screen handheld’s impressive figures.

Additionally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has grossed over $1.35 billion to date worldwide, has helped drive sales of various Mario titles in recent months, including the best-selling Switch game to date Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which sold an additional 1.67 million copies. Check out the full list of best-selling Switch games below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 55.46m

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.79m

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.77m

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65m

Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44m

Pokémon Sword & Shield – 25.92m

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 22.66m

Super Mario Party – 19.39m

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 18.51m

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.17m