Teaser Trailer Released for ILL, new Horror Title

A new horror game that is offered in the first person has gotten a new teaser of gameplay. ILL comes from Team Clout, which is a small team looking to dip its toes in the water of the horror genre. Most notably, the ILL will run on the updated Unreal Engine 5, and the video shows off some of what to expect the game to look and feel like. On another note, the voice from the actor may sound familiar to you. Team Clout has managed to nab the voice actor for Leon from the Resident Evil 2 Remake along with the Infinite Darkness series that launched this year. Check out the video below.