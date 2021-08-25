Techland and NVIDIA Strike Partnership to Bring Ray Tracing to Dying Light 2 Stay Human

While gameplay has been revealed for Dying Light 2 Stay Human ahead of Gamescom 2021, developer Techland and NVIDIA have announced a deal to bring Ray Tracing and DLSS to the game. This will be the first game that Techland releases to feature these technologies, as NVIDIA actually helped with the first title by offering enhanced ambient occlusion, depth of field and shadows. Dying Light 2 will see enhanced Ray Tracing in the C-Engine, which is Techland’s proprietary engine. Other effects players can expect are physically correct shadows, vastly improved ambient occlusion and DLSS rendering. Check out the trailer below.