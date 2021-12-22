Techland Discusses Dying Light 2 Stay Human UX, Wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ to Fans

The holiday season has arrived, and Techland is marking the occasion with two new videos for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The first is a simple “Happy Holidays” from the developer (with a small twist), and the second is a detailed discussion about the upcoming game’s UX. Check out both videos below.

It seems the Dying Light 2 Stay Human team is working hard to give players a lot of options when it comes to customizing the game’s UI. For example, if players don’t want to see a health bar, they’ll be able to simply toggle it off. Other features include a “dynamic quest log,” which only shows quests that are active in a particular area. It’s an interesting discussion, so it’s worth a look for those who are interested in UX matters.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases on February 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. New to Dying Light? Then make sure to check out our review of the original!