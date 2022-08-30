Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection Surfs into Stores Today

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, an absolutely massive gathering of Konami arcade and console classics, launches today for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch systems. A total of thirteen games are included, with eleven of those also coming with the Japanese regional version. Additionally, fans can dive into “the Turtles Lair,” which not only houses strategy guides for each game but also concept art, the original game manuals and all the music from each title.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection includes:

Arcade

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time

NES

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters

SNES

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters

Sega Genesis

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters

Game Boy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue

Of these, TMNT (Arcade), TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade), TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist and TMNT: Tournament Fighters all support online play. Lastly, new rewind and saving features have been added to improve each game’s overall quality of life. To learn more about how It all works in practice, make sure to check out our review!