Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Arrives on Netflix Games

This weekend, HBO Max is set the premiere the much-anticipated live-action TV adaptation of The Last of Us on the streaming service. Not necessarily to be outdone by a new version of one of the best games of the past decade, Netflix has now just straight-up added one of the best games of last year to its Netflix Games lineup: The hit beat-’em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s revenge, which is now exclusively available on mobile platforms through the service to all Netflix subscribers.

A giant tribute to the classic brawlers of the ’90s that featured the original animated adaptation of the characters on quest to stop an evil plot by Shredder and Krang, Shredder’s Revenge was released last year to much acclaim, even making it all the way to the fourth place position on our list of the year’s best games. So needless to say, anyone with Netflix would be wise to check out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, available now. And hey, if Netflix helped out by giving Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie some love as well, maybe can get another beat-’em-up based on that as well if this port is successful…