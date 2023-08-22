Tekken 8 Coming to Consoles, PC in January 2024

Since its humble beginnings in arcades nearly 30 years ago, Namco’s Tekken series has done things a bit differently from the norm while maintaining a sky-high level of quality for mainline games. Today, Bandai Namco announced that the upcoming eighth mainline entry will feature an all-new mode for the franchise – which is saying something given the many modes this series has pioneered over the years. The new arcade quest will allow players to create a new avatar and customize it as much as they want to participate in new challenges to improve their skills. The new trailer didn’t show off a lot of what the flow of the mode will be, but it does seem like it will enable skills to be learned and then tested out in tournaments.

The goal of Tekken 8 is to make things more offense-oriented than any prior entry and that will prove to be an interesting task because it’s already one of the fastest-paced fighters on the market outside of something from the Marvel vs. Capcom series – but it was known as a series that players could cheese a bit by playing keep-away and then attacking, so shifting things to avoid that should help out. The arcade quest mode has its own story and it’s stated that players will be able to explore the roots of the series – so maybe we’ll see classic entries in the series playable here, as we did with Tekken 5 on the PS2 having access to the arcade versions of prior games.

In terms of core content for the game itself, we now know that we’ll be seeing characters like Kuma, Leo, Shaheen, Steve, Dragunov, and Yoshimitsu returning with new looks and moves. Tekken 7 took things to new heights with customization and we’ll see the newest entry do even more by allowing the size and position of accessories to be changed up. There are a few different versions of the game available, with the standard edition getting Paul Phoenix costumes for their avatars while PS5 users will get Mokujin and Testujin avatar skins. The deluxe edition unlocks the year one pass, which offers up four post-launch characters alongside the Kinjin avatar skin. There will also be a gold suit pack for all 32 of the game’s characters, while the Ultimate Edition gets all of that alongside avatar skins for Kazuya, Jin, and Jun and 32 sets of classic Tekken avatar t-shirts. The game launches on January 26 on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC.