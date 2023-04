Bandai Namco is bringing Leroy Smith to Tekken 8, which looks to be a character that hasn’t previously been showed during gameplay videos. Nicknamed the Grandmaster of Drip, Leroy gets a staff to use on certain moves. His short, fast and powerful attacks look to be geared towards more close-quarter combat. The video also shows his Heat moves and Rage Art. Leroy also has an accomplice with his bulldog that wears a red hoodie. You can check out the latest video below.