Tekken 8 Officially Introduces Next Fighter

Today, Bandai Namco revealed the next fighter for Tekken 8 as this is a newer fighter in the franchise. Lars Alexandersson joins the King of Iron Fists Tournament as a new video shows off some of his moves along with his Heat combos and his Rage move. This goes much in line with the other character releases in recent months as you will be able to take a look at the visuals and the combat. In this video, Lars battles both Jack and Kazuya. There is no release date yet for the game but you can check out the video below.