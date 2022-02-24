Tempest 4000 Brings ‘Electric Death’ to Atari VCS, Switch March 22

When it released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in 2018, Tempest 4000 proved that “feeding your head to the web” still makes for a fun, adrenaline-fueled experience. It’s exactly the sort of game that would be right at home on a mobile system like the Switch, and now the time for it to make the jump to that console is finally nigh.

Fans who already own Tempest 4000 on other platforms don’t need to worry about missing anything with this port; it’s the same cyber-shooter they’ve been enjoying all this time. For those jumping in for the first time on the Switch or even the Atari VCS, expect a retro-arcade style shooter featuring three modes, online leaderboards, 100 levels filled with hordes of enemies and handy power-ups. It’s all set to a killer soundtrack too, so there’s plenty of potential for old-school fun here.