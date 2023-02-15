Temple of Snek Slithers Into Full Release

Somewhere deep in the heart of the jungle is a lost temple dedicated to a mighty snake god. Or at least it could be a mighty snake god, if it wasn’t kind of adorable. The temple is staffed with a full complement of workers and priestesses but something’s gone wrong, and the treasures it holds are being looted by big, burly goons. Correction- big, burly, tasty goons. The snake god may not be the monster it used to be but it’s still large enough to eat a human whole, and each bite-sized snack causes it to grow a bit bigger than before. Temple of Snek is basically the classic PC game Snake, featuring a reptile that’s always moving forward a square at a time, set inside a giant interconnected puzzle dungeon designed to put those mechanics to the test. Spiked floors, inconveniently-placed buttons, and treasure-plundering baddies ready to chop a snake down to size if its head doesn’t get to them first are waiting in almost every room, but slithering through the right path can turn all of these to your advantage.

Temple of Snek has been working its way through Early Access for a couple of years now and as of today has graduated to full release. The full version finishes off the story, complete with all-new puzzles for the final areas, plus polishes up the Snek Workshop level editor. There’s hours of puzzley goodness in the depths of the temple, especially when gameplay elements that wouldn’t have fit into the original Snake game start showing up such as guiding tracks or stairs to platforms that let the snake slither over gaps above the spikes. It’s a snakey old temple and you’re its god, and those who would steal from your home are as in need of punishment as they are delicious. The launch trailer below shows off a good number of mechanics and how they work together, so give it a watch to see the snakey action.