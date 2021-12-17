Tencent Holdings Acquires Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock Studios

Tencent today announced that they have officially acquired Turtle Rock Studios.

The Chinese multinational technology conglomerate has acquired yet another game developer. California based Turtle Rock Studios will join the growing Tencent Games, but will continue its independent operations with it’s existing team running all studio operations. Co-founders Phil Robb and Chris Ashton remain in charge of the studio and there will be no effect on Back 4 Blood’s continued support under publisher Warner Bros. Games.

“We are all looking forward to joining the Tencent family of studios,” said Steve Goldstein, president and general manager of Turtle Rock Studios. “Tencent’s outstanding partners, global reach, deep knowledge of gaming and unprecedented support will help us create the kinds of ambitious games we dream of, while allowing us to retain our autonomy and independent spirit.” “We are huge fans of Turtle Rock’s games, especially their amazing approach to creating co-operative online games,” said Eddie Chan, chief strategy officer of Tencent Games Global. “We can’t wait to see what comes next, and we’re excited to be part of their future.”

Back 4 Blood is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. PS4, and Xbox One. In addition to Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios was the team behind the original Left 4 Dead and Evolve.