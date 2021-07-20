Tetris Beat Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is already a fantastic service for fans of a wide variety of genres, and now it’s about to get a fusion of Tetris gameplay with a diverse soundtrack infused with some rhythm gaming. Developed and published by N3TWORK, Tetris Beat features music from Alison Wonderland, Octa Octa, and many others with new music added each month. The traditional Tetris action lives on with marathon mode alongside Marathon mode in split screen via Apple TV.

Cross-platform play helps ensure that everyone can enjoy the game no matter what Apple device they have. Spatial audio will also be supported for users of either the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max – making this a rare game on the service that is designed around other Apple devices to enhance the experience. We’ll keep an just when Tetris Beat hits the service, because it looks like a promising new way to play a timeless classic.