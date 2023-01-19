Tetris Effect: Connected Comes to PS5 with PSVR2 Compatibility

Experience the immersive world of Tetris Effect: Connected in HD as it launches on PlayStation 5 next month. The title also plans for full VR2 capabilities that will coincide nicely with the hardware’s release in February. The title plans to make use of VR2-exclusive features like eye tracking, headset feedback and enhanced controller feedback. Owners of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $9.99.

Originally released as Tetris Effect for PS4 and PSVR, the game received critical acclaim for its vibrant visuals and unique gameplay. Tetris Effect: Connected arrives on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 on February 22.