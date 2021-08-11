Tetris Effect: Connected Drops onto Switch This October

With its impending release on Steam next week — as well as the introduction of last year’s Connected expanded outing, to all platforms — the only place Tetris Effect seemed to be absent from, was none other than Nintendo’s platform. But that looks to be a thing of the past, with the announcement that the original 2018 marvel, along with the expanded multiplayer component, is heading to the Switch platform in a few months time.

As well as the Connected expansion, just like with all iterations of the game across its multitude of platforms, cross-play will also be available on the Switch version — allowing players to partake either co-operatively or competitively across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. The release will mark nearly three years since the base game first released on PS4, but given how brilliant the experience has proven to be, even without its additional multiplayer expansion, for Switch owners it’s a case of better late than never. Tetris Effect: Connected releases on Nintendo Switch on October 8.