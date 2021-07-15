Tetris Effect PC Header

Tetris Effect Makes Its Way to Steam Next Month

Steam users will finally be able to get their hands on the brilliant Tetris Effect, as well as last year’s equally-impressive Connected expanded version. The bold 2018 iteration on Tetris, will be available on the platform starting August 18. The Steam version will launch with a 25% discount for its first two weeks on sale and will come bundled with a seven-track sampler of the game’s soundtrack on top. What’s more, all versions of Tetris Effect — across PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, the Epic Game Store and its Oculus Quest VR version — will automatically convert to Tetris Effect: Connected. Bringing the expansion’s added multiplayer modes, as well as cross-play functionality, to all platforms.

Some new features will also be added to the game, such as a Spectator mode as well as what’s been dubbed PAL Speed for certain modes. A new option which aims to replicate the performance of the European PAL format of Tetris for the NES, including a lower frame-rate, faster horizontal movement and faster drop speed in later levels. Due to the inevitable influx of new players for the online modes, players’ Skill Rating (SR) will be reset as a result, so as to recalibrate match-making.