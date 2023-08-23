The 7th Guest VR To Bring Back Early ’90s Horror This Halloween

Back in 1993, developers Trilobyte made history when they released The 7th Guest, one of the first computer games to only be released on CD-ROM. An adventure game about navigating a haunted house and solving puzzles in order to solve a mystery, its use of full-motion video, 3D graphics, and its soundtrack by George “The Fat Man” Sanger helped it stand out and become a massive hit back in its day…even if by today’s standards, it can feel rather dated in certain areas. But now Vertigo Games are bringing back The 7th Guest, and to another revolutionary bit of gaming technology: VR. The 7th Guest VR was showcased at Gamescom Opening Night Live’s pre-show, and you can check out its trailer below.

Much like the original, the plot revolves around six guests invited to twisted toymaker Henry Stauf’s mansion, with the amnesiac player trying to figure out what happened to the guests. However, The 7th Guest VR is a reimagining, and as such, the basics remain while the atmosphere seems to feel a bit different, still spooky, but now with high-end visuals. This also goes for the game’s signature puzzles, which seem to blend a mix of the old (as seen with a chess queens puzzle), with the new. The 7th Guest VR arrives on October 19 for Quest, Steam, and PSVR, less than a week before the Alone in the Dark remake. Indeed, it looks like early ’90s gaming horror is making a comeback this Halloween.