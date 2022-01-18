The Artful Escape Leaps onto PlayStation, Switch Next Week

Last year, Beethoven & Dinosaur released their debut indie title, The Artful Escape, an eccentric and creative platformer that follows Francis Vendetti as he struggles with the legacy of his famous uncle and his own hopes for his musical career.

Originally, the game came out on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One, but now the Australian studio is ready to bring the musically-driven adventure to more platforms. Next week on January 25, The Artful Escape will be launching on PS5, Switch and PS4, and the new trailer below provides a brief taste of what these console owners can expect from the colorful journey in store.

For more on The Artful Escape, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “an astonishing rock and roll epic.”