The ‘Authority’ DLC Pack Asserts Itself in Dying Light 2 Stay Human Starting Today

The first free DLC pack for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is now available for all players. Upon booting up the game today, fans can go to the store page and claim a copy of this pack for themselves. Once it’s been downloaded, all one has to do is equip the pieces that they fancy most. The pack is split into three parts, with the first part being what’s available today. The items included in the “Authority” pack (part one) include: an Intimidating Jacket, Intimidating Cargo Pants and Intimidating High-tops See it all in action in the trailer below.

The second installment will be available from February 16, and it adds a second set of items for players to enjoy. These will include: Intimidating Gauntlets, Intimidating Windbreaker and Intimidating Leather Guards. Finally, on February 18, players can acquire the Authority hammer weapon to complete the set. Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s second free DLC pack, “Ronin,” will also be coming soon, and it will grant players samurai-style armor complete with a new sword. Come back soon to find out when it’ll drop!