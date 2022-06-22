The Caligula Effect 2 Launches Today for Steam, Epic Games Store

The Caligula Effect 2 hits the digital shelves of Steam and Epic Games Store today, finally granting PC-based fans to escape back to reality once again. The school-themed RPG has turned out to be a decent follow-up to the original, with the story and combat being its strongest draws. It seems that the characters and themes discussed are also fairly strong points as well.

To promote the launch and celebrate the series’ six year anniversary, NISA is offering the game at a thirty percent discount on both stores for the next week; that is, from June 23 to June 29.